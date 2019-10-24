UrduPoint.com
Multan Dengue, Polio Free District Says DC Amer Khattak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:05 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has said that polio free Pakistan was our destination.

Deputy Commissioner expressed these views while addressing a seminar held in connection with 'World Polio Day' organized by the district health authority at Raza Hall.

He said that Multan was dengue and polio free district adding that they would work further to improve the performance of health sector.

DC said that the district health authority Multan's performance was on top in entire province and it was an honor for us.

Aamer Khattak assured that he would extend cooperation for solution of problems faced by dengue and polio workers.

Chief Executive Officer health Dr Munawar Abbas said that drive against polio and dengue would be made more effective.

He said that resolving the problems of health department employees was his top priority.

The WHO Representative Dr Riffat Ghouri said that services of polio workers in Pakistan would always be remembered.

Later, an awareness walk led by DC Amer Khattak was taken out in which participants carried placards regarding polio free country.

The walk was started from Raza hall and culminated at Katchery chowk.

