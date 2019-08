The Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished an illegal commercial structure at MA Jinnah Road here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished an illegal commercial structure at MA Jinnah Road here on Wednesday.

The team demolished a commercial shop owned by Muhammad Zahid while the enforcement cell also razed encroachments, including ramps, at MA Jinnah Road and Khanewal Road, said a press release issued here.