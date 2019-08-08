Multan Development Authority demolishes illegal infrastructure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan Development Authority (MDA) raided against encroachment and demolished illegal infrastructure at Syedan wala Bosan road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Multan Development Authority (MDA) raided against encroachment and demolished illegal infrastructure at Syedan wala Bosan road

The MDA team after receiving complaints on the Prime Minister Citizen Portal, raided at Syedan Wala Bosan road and demolished illegal encroachment and cleared the road.

The enforcement teams also launched a grand operation against encroachment at Eid Gah chowk and demolished ramps, sheds and boards, said a press release issued here on Thursday.