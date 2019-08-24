Multan Development Authority demolishes illegal buildings

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) here on Saturday started demolishing illegal buildings at MDA Chowk to Dera Adda Chowk road near Multan Arts Council, after passage of the final deadline

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Multan Development Authority (MDA) here on Saturday started demolishing illegal buildings at MDA Chowk to Dera Adda Chowk road near Multan Arts Council, after passage of the final deadline.

The owners of the buildings have been given warnings time and again to demolish their illegal constructions which were causing hurdle in expansion of road project.

However, the MDA enforcement team started demolishing the illegal structures after passage of final deadline.

The MDA sources said that demolishing of other illegal constructions from Kalma Chowk to Nawan Sheher Chowk would also be started within next few days. The enforcement team have demolished a few illegal constructions from both sides of the roads from Kalma Chowk to Dera Chowk and took the material into custody while final warning have been given to shopkeepers.