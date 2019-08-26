Multan Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Commercial Structure
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:35 PM
Following the directions of Multan Development Authority (MDA) DG Tanvir Iqbal, an enforcement unit of MDA demolished illegal commercial structure at Multan Bypass Road, on Monday
The team razed a room, boundary wall and a temporary structure of Pervaiz Akhtar near Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases at Multan Bypass,The structure was constructed without approval of map, said a press release issued here.