Multan Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Commercial Structure

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:35 PM

Following the directions of Multan Development Authority (MDA) DG Tanvir Iqbal, an enforcement unit of MDA demolished illegal commercial structure at Multan Bypass Road, on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Following the directions of Multan Development Authority (MDA) DG Tanvir Iqbal, an enforcement unit of MDA demolished illegal commercial structure at Multan Bypass Road, on Monday.

The team razed a room, boundary wall and a temporary structure of Pervaiz Akhtar near Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases at Multan Bypass,The structure was constructed without approval of map, said a press release issued here.

