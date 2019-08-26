Multan Development Authority demolishes illegal commercial structure

Following the directions of Multan Development Authority (MDA) DG Tanvir Iqbal, an enforcement unit of MDA demolished illegal commercial structure at Multan Bypass Road, on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Following the directions of Multan Development Authority (MDA) DG Tanvir Iqbal, an enforcement unit of MDA demolished illegal commercial structure at Multan Bypass Road , on Monday.

The team razed a room, boundary wall and a temporary structure of Pervaiz Akhtar near Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases at Multan Bypass,The structure was constructed without approval of map, said a press release issued here.