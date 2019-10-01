UrduPoint.com
Multan Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Land Sub-division Office, Boundary Wall

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:43 PM

Multan Development Authority demolishes illegal land sub-division office, boundary wall

A team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished the boundary wall of an illegal land sub-division office, besides its office at Bahawalpur road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished the boundary wall of an illegal land sub-division office, besides its office at Bahawalpur road.

A spokesperson of MDA said that on identification of town planning department, the enforcement team took the action and demolished Muslim Town Sub division office near dear Muhammadi at Bahawalpur road here on Tuesday.

The team also razed the constructions in initial stage as these were illegal and being built without passage of map from the authority, he informed.

Owner of Muslim Town sub Division, Javid Sindhu was served notice, but he did not pay any heed and continued construction, adding that the action was initiated for non-compliance.

