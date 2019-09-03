Multan Development Authority DG orders action against fraudulent land owners

Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Tanvir Iqbal ordered to initiate an action against those fraudulent land owners who sold their plots with short measurement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Tanvir Iqbal ordered to initiate an action against those fraudulent land owners who sold their plots with short measurement.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the DG instructed Director Planning to conduct survey of all housing schemes under MDA and take action against those owners who sold their plots with 240 square feet measurement instead of 270 square feet.

He said the maps of those developers and owners, who would be found guilty, would be cancelled.

Tanvir stated that MDA would not allow any fraudulent to cheat people.