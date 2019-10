Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General (DG) Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum has been transferred and directed to report to the Services & General Services Department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General (DG) Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum has been transferred and directed to report to the Services & General Services Department.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abdul Aamir had been given additional charge of the post till the posting of a regular incumbent, said a notification.