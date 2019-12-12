UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Development Authority Governing Body Approves 50pc Allowance For Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:33 PM

Multan Development Authority governing body approves 50pc allowance for employees

The governing body of Multan Development Authority (MDA) held its 80th meeting here Thursday with former DG and now vice chairman of MDA Mumtaz Ahmad Qureshi in the chair, and gave approval to 50 per cent allowance for the MDA and Wasa employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The governing body of Multan Development Authority (MDA) held its 80th meeting here Thursday with former DG and now vice chairman of MDA Mumtaz Ahmad Qureshi in the chair, and gave approval to 50 per cent allowance for the MDA and Wasa employees.

The meeting discussed 12 agenda items including 10 related to the MDA and two related to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

The meeting approved 50 per cent allowance on the basic pay scale 2017 for the MDA and Wasa employees on the pattern of LDA and RDA, a spokesman said in a statement.

The meeting also decided to form a committee, headed by MPA Saleem Labar, to prepare terms of reference (ToRs) for allotment of plots to employees in different MDA housing schemes.

Members included director town planning, director estate and land management, director finance and administration and deputy director estate management.

The meeting also approved digitalization and automation of estate and land management directorate. Meeting delegated powers to chief engineer MDA to give extension in the time period for completion of remaining development work in Fatima Jinah Town, Phase-II.

It was decided to include a member from planning and development department in the three-member committee formed in the previous governing body meeting for giving approval to MDA development projects.

The meeting referred the cases pertaining to allotment of plots for mosques in Fatima Jinah and New Shah Shams towns and to fix their price to the price assessment committee.

Related Topics

Multan Water Price 2017 From Housing

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

46 minutes ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Indepe ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.