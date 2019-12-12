Multan Development Authority governing body approves 50pc allowance for employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The governing body of Multan Development Authority (MDA) held its 80th meeting here Thursday with former DG and now vice chairman of MDA Mumtaz Ahmad Qureshi in the chair, and gave approval to 50 per cent allowance for the MDA and Wasa employees

The meeting discussed 12 agenda items including 10 related to the MDA and two related to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

The meeting approved 50 per cent allowance on the basic pay scale 2017 for the MDA and Wasa employees on the pattern of LDA and RDA, a spokesman said in a statement.

The meeting also decided to form a committee, headed by MPA Saleem Labar, to prepare terms of reference (ToRs) for allotment of plots to employees in different MDA housing schemes.

Members included director town planning, director estate and land management, director finance and administration and deputy director estate management.

The meeting also approved digitalization and automation of estate and land management directorate. Meeting delegated powers to chief engineer MDA to give extension in the time period for completion of remaining development work in Fatima Jinah Town, Phase-II.

It was decided to include a member from planning and development department in the three-member committee formed in the previous governing body meeting for giving approval to MDA development projects.

The meeting referred the cases pertaining to allotment of plots for mosques in Fatima Jinah and New Shah Shams towns and to fix their price to the price assessment committee.