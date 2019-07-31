UrduPoint.com
Multan Development Authority Launches Operation Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:47 PM

Multan Development Authority launches operation against illegal housing schemes

Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement cell has launched operation against illegal housing schemes/land sub-divisions here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement cell has launched operation against illegal housing schemes/land sub-divisions here on Wednesday.

The MDA team raided against illegal land sub-division at Nawabpur road mouza Saleh Mahay and demolished boundary wall, road network and sewerage system.

The operation was launched under supervision of judicial magistrate MDA Abdul Rauf while deputy director enforcement, deputy director urban planning, field staff, heavy contingent of police and demolition squad with heavy machinery was also present.

