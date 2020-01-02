UrduPoint.com
Multan Development Authority Launches Operation Against Illegal Commercial Constructions

Multan Development Authority launches operation against illegal commercial constructions

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Thursday started an operation against illegal commercial constructions and sealed two buildings for commercial purposes

The team sealed property office owned by Muhammad Sarwar and Al-Naseer chicken supplier in residential areas.

The team sealed property office owned by Muhammad Sarwar and Al-Naseer chicken supplier in residential areas.

