Multan Development Authority launches operation against illegal commercial constructions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : The Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Thursday started an operation against illegal commercial constructions and sealed two buildings for commercial purposes.
The team sealed property office owned by Muhammad Sarwar and Al-Naseer chicken supplier in residential areas.