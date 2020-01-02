Multan Development Authority launches operation against illegal commercial constructions

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : The Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Thursday started an operation against illegal commercial constructions and sealed two buildings for commercial purposes.

The team sealed property office owned by Muhammad Sarwar and Al-Naseer chicken supplier in residential areas.