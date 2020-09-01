Multan Development Authority makes one window cell more effective to resolve peoples' grievances

Additional Director Multan Development Authority Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar said that one window cell of MDA has been made more efficient for resolving public problems as early as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Director Multan Development Authority Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar said that one window cell of MDA has been made more efficient for resolving public problems as early as possible.

He said that such cell received 746 applications during August added that cell's administration responded swiftly to these applications and the redressal rate remained 97.

27 percent.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, he claimed that every citizen is being honoured in the office.

Once the application is handed over to one window cell, it is immediately shifted to concerned staffer, he stated.

He said one window cell resulted into improvement in working of the staffers.