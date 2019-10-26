UrduPoint.com
Multan Development Authority (MDA) Demolishes Illegal Constructions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:34 PM

Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolishes illegal constructions

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) in its crackdown demolished illegal constructions at Syedan Wala by-pass here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : The Multan Development Authority (MDA) in its crackdown demolished illegal constructions at Syedan Wala by-pass here on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the MDA said that an enforcement team demolished illegal constructions from Model Town Chowk to Nagana chowk.

The team also razed the constructions near MDA Cooperative Society at MA Jinnah Road.

