Multan Development Authority (MDA) Not To Construct City's Entry Gates

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:25 PM

Multan Development Authority (MDA) not to construct city's entry gates

The proposal for construction of the city's entry gates was rejected by Deputy Commissioner and Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Aamir Khattak as these did not fall in domain of MDA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) -:The proposal for construction of the city's entry gates was rejected by Deputy Commissioner and Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Aamir Khattak as these did not fall in domain of MDA.

While chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, the DC said that these schemes were not MDA's mandate as the sites were located within domain of Saddar tehsil council.

He directed officials to share the design of gates with Saddar tehsil Council, adding the council could construct these gates after its own design and availability of funds.

On this occasion, RTA Secretary Kamran Bukhari, Additional DG MDA Chaudhary Anwar and other officers were also present.

