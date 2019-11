Multan Development Authority (MDA) removes encroachments

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Saturday took action against encroachments on procession routes on the 12th of Rabbiul Awal.

A team of enforcement cell removed encroachments from Vehari Chwok, Chowk Qazafi, Chowk Qazafi to Chowk Bagh Hussain, Khanewal road, WAPDA town, Nagana chowk, Syedan Wala bypass, Nandla chowk, MDA chowk,said a press release issued here.