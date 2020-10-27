Multan Development Authority rallies on Kashmir Black Day

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tuesday rallied to express solidity with Kashmiris on Kashmir Black Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tuesday rallied to express solidity with Kashmiris on Kashmir Black Day.

Led by MPA Sabeen Gul, MDA DG Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas, Vice Chairman Farrukh Naseem Raan, Addl DG Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar and others, the rally commenced from MDA office and culminated at MDA Chowk.

The participants were carrying banners inscribed with slogans "Kashmir Baney ga Pakistan" and "Shuda-e-Kashmir Zindabad", said a news release issued here.