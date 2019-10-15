Multan Development Authority recovers Rs 1 bln under audit paras

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Multan Development Authority (MDA) made a recovery of Rs 1 billion under different audit paras and the authority finalized lists for verification of all delayed paras for better recovery.

The MDA has written a letter to DG Audit Works, Lahore for constituting a team for verification of the delayed audit paras.

The team will finalize list after verification after reviewing all paras.

The governing body meeting was to be held on October 19 for the promotion of officers has also been postponed, owing to incomplete seniority list of MDA and WASA officers.

The next day will be announced later. As many as 11 inquiries are underway against officials in MDA for which Director Admin and finance was tasked duty for its speedy completion.