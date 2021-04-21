Multan Development Authority removes encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement unit cleared encroachments from main and service areas of Bosan-Traders to Sadian wala bypass including push carts.

Addressing complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal, the squad initiated action against the encroachments in the area and removed encroachments on Wednesday.

Notices have also been served on owners of solid encroachments in the area, said a news release issued here.