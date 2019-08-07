UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Development Authority Removes Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:17 PM

Multan Development Authority removes encroachments

Following complaints of Pakistan citizen Portal, the Enforement unit of Multan Development Authority (MDA) removed encroachments from New Shah Shams colony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Following complaints of Pakistan citizen Portal, the Enforement unit of Multan Development Authority (MDA) removed encroachments from New Shah Shams colony.

The team removed ramps, advertisement boards and other encroachments from main gate of Shah Shams colony.

Meanwhile, the team removed all encroachments from Vehari Chowk to BCG road on controlled area of MDA, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Road Vehari All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

20 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

50 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad launches tree ..

3 minutes ago

Plantation only remedy to mitigate climate change ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan tells India to withdraw its high commissi ..

3 minutes ago

Explosion in Nigeria Leaves at Least 6 People Dead ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.