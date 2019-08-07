Multan Development Authority removes encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Following complaints of Pakistan citizen Portal, the Enforement unit of Multan Development Authority (MDA) removed encroachments from New Shah Shams colony.

The team removed ramps, advertisement boards and other encroachments from main gate of Shah Shams colony.

Meanwhile, the team removed all encroachments from Vehari Chowk to BCG road on controlled area of MDA, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.