Multan Development Authority removes encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Enforcement Cell of Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Thursday removed encroachments from different roads of the city.

A team of the Enforcement Cell demolished illegal commercial food valley, owned by Malik Zafar Nagana, Ghani Da Dera hotel and one shop at Nagana Chowk.

The team also sealed an under-construction plaza, owned by Muhammad Nouman etc., at MA Jinnah Road.

The team also razed speed breakers and levelled the roads at Sabzwari Town.