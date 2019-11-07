UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Development Authority Removes Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:58 PM

Multan Development Authority removes encroachments

The Enforcement Cell of Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Thursday removed encroachments from different roads of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Enforcement Cell of Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Thursday removed encroachments from different roads of the city.

A team of the Enforcement Cell demolished illegal commercial food valley, owned by Malik Zafar Nagana, Ghani Da Dera hotel and one shop at Nagana Chowk.

The team also sealed an under-construction plaza, owned by Muhammad Nouman etc., at MA Jinnah Road.

The team also razed speed breakers and levelled the roads at Sabzwari Town.

Related Topics

Multan Hotel Road From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for medical treatmen ..

1 minute ago

ASEAN parliaments can play crucial role for Kashmi ..

6 minutes ago

Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to assert more pre ..

52 minutes ago

WAM participates in General Assembly of Organisati ..

59 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance organises workshops on financi ..

59 minutes ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi showcases Abu Dhabi’s cultural age ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.