Multan Development Authority removes encroachments at various locations in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) removed encroachments at various locations in the city, here on Monday.

According to official sources, Enforcement Cell of MDA launched crackdown at Multan Public school and removed encroachments , temporarily set up at green belts.

Similarly, the teams also removed encroachments at Model Town Chowk and Seyanwala Bypass. The encroachment was creating problems in smooth flow of traffic at Seyadanwala Bypass. According to MDA officials, nobody would be allowed to encroach state land. The campaign will continue against the encroachers in future also.