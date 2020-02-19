Multan Development Authority retrieves plots from land grabbers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) got retrieved two plots from land mafia in Fatima Jinnah Town and handed these over to owner here on Wednesday.

The plots were located in sector-I of Fatima Jinnah town phase-II which were occupied illegally by land grabbers.

The enforcement team of MDA razed the illegitimate construction on the plots no 282 and 283 and these were handed over to real owner, says an official release issued here.