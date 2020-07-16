UrduPoint.com
Multan Development Authority Seals Two Buildings Over Commercial Usage

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:49 AM

Multan Development Authority (MDA) launched a crackdown against illegal commercial constructions and sealed two residential buildings being used for commercial purposes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) launched a crackdown against illegal commercial constructions and sealed two residential buildings being used for commercial purposes.

MDA enforcement cell along with town planning jointly raided in model town area and sealed residential plot No A01 and A68 for using commercial purposes without taking approval from MDA, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

