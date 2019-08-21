Multan Development Authority to demolish structures after two days for expansion of road

Director General (DG), Multan Development Authority (MDA), Tanweer Iqbal, said on Wednesday that structures identified as hurdles in way of expansion of road from MDA to Dera Adda Chowk would be demolished after two days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Director General (DG), Multan Development Authority (MDA), Tanweer Iqbal, said on Wednesday that structures identified as hurdles in way of expansion of road from MDA to Dera Adda Chowk would be demolished after two days.

Presiding over a meeting, DG MDA said that shops and houses in front of Multan Arts Council would be issued notices within next two days to voluntarily demolish structures adding that after two days MDA would employ heavy machinery to demolish structures to initiate road expansion work without any delay.

Tanweer Iqbal was briefed on the occasion and informed that land acquisition process has been completed. Owners of these structures were issued notices to present their objections and all these objections have been decided.

DG MDA asked officials to issue a warning to the owners to demolish these structures themselves otherwise MDA would demolish these after two days.