Multan Development Authority to demolish structures on Aug 24 for road expansion

Director General (DG), Multan Development Authority (MDA), Tanweer Iqbal, said on Thursday that structures identified as hurdles for expansion of road from MDA to Dera Adda Chowk would be demolished on Aug 24 (Saturday)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Director General (DG), Multan Development Authority (MDA), Tanweer Iqbal, said on Thursday that structures identified as hurdles for expansion of road from MDA to Dera Adda Chowk would be demolished on Aug 24 (Saturday).

In a statement issued here DG MDA said that owners of shops and houses in front of Multan Arts Council were served notices to voluntarily demolish structures within a couple of days adding that MDA would employ heavy machinery to raze structures to initiate road expansion work without any delay.

MD issued a warning to the owners to demolish these structures besides announcement on loud speakers about the operation.

The authority was written letters to all departments concerned including MEPCO, SWM and police in this regard.