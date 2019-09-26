UrduPoint.com
Multan Development Authority To Go Digital Soon

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:52 PM

Multan Development Authority to go digital soon

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) will get a latest software for switching from manual to digitalization to meet modern trends of documentation and processing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Multan Development Authority (MDA) will get a latest software for switching from manual to digitalization to meet modern trends of documentation and processing.

It was decided in a meeting of MDA officials with Urban Unit IT Specialist Abdur Rauf and Finance Management Specialist Asif Iqbal with DG Tanvir Iqbal in the chair at his Office here on Thursday.

It was unanimously decided that a state-of-the-art software for file tracking, pension and payment, billing and inventory control will be introduced soon.

MDA Director General Tanvir Iqbal stressed the need of bringing the latest system into the MDA for preserving record and expediting work speed.

He said the MDA wanted improvement in the system adding that file work must be sped up for better performance.

He directed to introduce digitalization in MDA for improved efficiency.

Director Admin & Finance Ikram Aziz Baloch, Director Engineering, Nazir Chaughtai, Director Town & Urban Planning, Khalid Javid and others attended the meeting.

