Multan Development Authority to launch new development projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Multan Development Authority (MDA) will launch new development projects with over Rs one billion in the current year.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, MDA Director General Tanvir Iqbal said the MDA was not facing any financial issues.

He added that they had earmarked over Rs one billion in the budget for launching new projects this year.

He said it was for the first time in history of the MDA that an amount had been allocated for pensioners and gratuity.

After all expenditures of the authority, Rs three billion would be with the MDA as its savings, he said.