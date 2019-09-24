Multan Development Authority to redesign two intersections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Multan Development Authority (MDA) has decided to redesign Bahawalpur Road and Syedan Wala Bypass for their widening.

MDA Director General Tanvir Iqbal directed the Engineering Wing to measure the both intersections again and redesign by including the state land available there.

He also asked the department to enhance beauty of the greenbelts, adding that land should also be retrieved from illegal occupants for widening of roads for smooth flow of traffic, says a handout issued here on Tuesday evening.