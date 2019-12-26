UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Development Authority Told To Solve Problems Of Private Housing Schemes Dwellers

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:19 PM

Multan Development Authority told to solve problems of private housing schemes dwellers

Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq Thursday ordered the Multan Development Authority (MDA) officials to solve problems being faced by the MDA's own housing schemes and those living in private housing schemes within MDA's ambit on priority through one-window cell

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq Thursday ordered the Multan Development Authority (MDA) officials to solve problems being faced by the MDA's own housing schemes and those living in private housing schemes within MDA's ambit on priority through one-window cell.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of one-window cell, commissioner asked the officials to perform their duty with honesty and resolve problems of the dwellers of housing schemes on merit and without any discrimination.

MDA DG Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas gave a detailed briefing to commissioner on all the directorates of MDA, Multan's master plan, private housing schemes and problems being faced by MDA.

Director development Waqas Khan Khakwani, additional DG MDA Muhammad Anwar Chaudhry, MD Wasa Rao Qasim and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Multan Waqas Khan Muhammad Ali All Merit Packaging Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Chinese Investors Hold Negotiations on Buying Ship ..

59 seconds ago

Delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of C ..

1 minute ago

Dense fog eclipses 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse in ..

1 minute ago

VIS reaffirms ER for Shahtaj Textile

1 minute ago

Gilgit-Baltistan prominent political leader joins ..

7 minutes ago

NAEAC team visits Bahauddin Zakariya University Fo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.