Multan Development Authority told to solve problems of private housing schemes dwellers

Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq Thursday ordered the Multan Development Authority (MDA) officials to solve problems being faced by the MDA's own housing schemes and those living in private housing schemes within MDA's ambit on priority through one-window cell

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq Thursday ordered the Multan Development Authority (MDA) officials to solve problems being faced by the MDA's own housing schemes and those living in private housing schemes within MDA's ambit on priority through one-window cell.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of one-window cell, commissioner asked the officials to perform their duty with honesty and resolve problems of the dwellers of housing schemes on merit and without any discrimination.

MDA DG Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas gave a detailed briefing to commissioner on all the directorates of MDA, Multan's master plan, private housing schemes and problems being faced by MDA.

Director development Waqas Khan Khakwani, additional DG MDA Muhammad Anwar Chaudhry, MD Wasa Rao Qasim and other officials were present.