Multan Development Authority Wants Police Action Against Illegal Housing Societies

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:12 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has called for taking punitive action against owners of illegal housing societies over the first information report (FIR) with different police stations.

A letter has been issued to the City Police Office in this regard.

According to an official statement issued here on Friday, the MDA administration showed reaction over alleged non-cooperation of some SHOs and the investigation officers.

The CPO was asked to launch an inquiry in this regard, and take solid action to avoid further negligence.

