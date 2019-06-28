Multan Development Authority wants police action against illegal housing societies

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has called for taking punitive action against owners of illegal housing societies over the first information report (FIR) with different police stations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has called for taking punitive action against owners of illegal housing societies over the first information report ( FIR ) with different police stations.

A letter has been issued to the City Police Office in this regard.

According to an official statement issued here on Friday, the MDA administration showed reaction over alleged non-cooperation of some SHOs and the investigation officers.

The CPO was asked to launch an inquiry in this regard, and take solid action to avoid further negligence.