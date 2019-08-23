Multan Development Authority warns to demolish illegal constructions in 24 hrs

Multan Development Authority (MDA) issued warning to shopkeepers of MDA chowk to demolish their illegal constructions within next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Multan Development Authority (MDA) issued warning to shopkeepers of MDA chowk to demolish their illegal constructions within next 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Direction General MDA Tanvir Iqbal said that the authority has started crack down against the illegal constructions which were causing hurdles in traffic flow.

He said that all roads and interchanges would be made free from illegal constructions.

He said that illegal constructions have minimized the width of the roads which resulted into traffic flow issues.

The MDA has issued warning to shopkeepers of MDA Chowk to demolish their illegal constructions otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Action would also be taken against the illegal constructions in front of Multan Arts Council after the deadline.