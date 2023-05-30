UrduPoint.com

Multan, DG Khan District Cricket Associations Elections On June 10

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Multan, DG Khan District Cricket Associations elections on June 10

Multan, DG Khan District Cricket Association's elections would be held on June 10

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Multan, DG Khan District Cricket Association's elections would be held on June 10.

The management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the election schedule of the remaining two cricket associations of Multan region, Multan and DG Khan.

The elections of these associations will be held at the Multan cricket stadium on June 10. According to the details, Election Commissioner PCB Ahmed Farooq Shahzad Rana has released the schedule of district association elections in Multan district and Dera Ghazi Khan district. According to which the nomination papers will be submitted on June 3.

The process of checking the nominations was June 5. Objections and their hearing on June 6.

The objections will be decided on June 7, while the return of papers will be on June 8 and polling will be held on June 10 at 10 am in Multan and for DG Khan at 12 pm at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Deputy Election Commissioner Khalid Hussain has been nominated for this election.

As many as 29 registered clubs of Multan district and 43 registered clubs of DG Khan district will elect their candidates for the slots of president, secretary and treasurer, said a press release issued here.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Cricket Multan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Dera Ghazi Khan June Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platfor ..

UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platform ’U-Ask’

22 minutes ago
 Grain Deal Extension May Normalize Global Food Inf ..

Grain Deal Extension May Normalize Global Food Inflation - Russian Central Bank ..

2 minutes ago
 European Council Chief Urges Yerevan, Baku to Take ..

European Council Chief Urges Yerevan, Baku to Take 'Courageous' Steps to Settle ..

2 minutes ago
 US Envoy to Discuss Energy Security on Trip to Aze ..

US Envoy to Discuss Energy Security on Trip to Azerbaijan - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; begins t ..

&#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

51 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Purebred Arabi ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses to kick off in Spain

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.