Multan, DG Khan District Cricket Associations elections on June 10

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Multan, DG Khan District Cricket Association's elections would be held on June 10.

The management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the election schedule of the remaining two cricket associations of Multan region, Multan and DG Khan.

The elections of these associations will be held at the Multan cricket stadium on June 10. According to the details, Election Commissioner PCB Ahmed Farooq Shahzad Rana has released the schedule of district association elections in Multan district and Dera Ghazi Khan district. According to which the nomination papers will be submitted on June 3.

The process of checking the nominations was June 5. Objections and their hearing on June 6.

The objections will be decided on June 7, while the return of papers will be on June 8 and polling will be held on June 10 at 10 am in Multan and for DG Khan at 12 pm at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Deputy Election Commissioner Khalid Hussain has been nominated for this election.

As many as 29 registered clubs of Multan district and 43 registered clubs of DG Khan district will elect their candidates for the slots of president, secretary and treasurer, said a press release issued here.