Multan Dist. Achieves 82.49 Pc Wheat Procured So Far

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Multan dist. achieves 82.49 pc wheat procured so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Food department have produced 174578 metric ton wheat so far among the total target of 211628 metric ton set for Multan district for the current season.

The achieved target is around 82.49 percent of the total target, official sources of food department informed APP They said so far they had issued 203557.7 metric ton gunny bags to growers which is 96.2 percent of total gunny bags quota.

Food department is facing difficulties in achieving the wheat target due to weather condition, the official said adding, the drive would continue after Eid-ul-Fitre till completion of the target.

Grower have not filed any complaint about gunny bags or wheat procurement due to open door policy this year, they said. 17 wheat procurement centers had set up across the district where wheat drive is going on smoothly while payments to wheat growers were also being ensured through local banks attached with wheat procurement centers without any delay, they informed.

APP /sak

