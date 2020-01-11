Multan district admin initiates 218 development schemes

The district administration has initiated 218 development schemes under the annual development programme with Rs 7.79 billion funds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has initiated 218 development schemes under the annual development programme with Rs 7.79 billion funds.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak while presiding over a meeting of the district coordination committee here on Saturday.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material and strict action would be taken against those violating the laws. He said that 60 percent budget had been spent so far on these projects and Rs 240 million funds had been released for extension of Multan Institute of Cardiology, out of which Rs 130 million had been spent so far.

He said that tender for astroturf at hockey ground Matti Tal Road had been issued while 29 schemes of local government completed.

He said that local planning board has given approval for different development projects of municipal services programme and Rs 522.3 million funds would be spent on these projects.

He said that 67 out of 86 water filtration plants under the metropolitan corporation, and others under the education Department had become functional.

Parliamentary Secretary Tariq Abdullah, Chief Minister's Advisor HajiJaved Akhtar Insari, MPAs Waseem Khan Baddozai, Zaheer-Uddin Alezai, Malik Wasif Raan, Qasim Khan Langah and officers of different departments were also present.