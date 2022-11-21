UrduPoint.com

Multan Division Achieves 73% Wheat Sowing Target

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Division achieved a 73 percent wheat sowing target and the campaign of wheat cultivation was heading forward at a rapid pace.

According to official sources, the divisional administration set target of 1,878,000 acres in all four districts including Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari. So far, wheat has been cultivated at 1,372,186 acres which are 73 percent of the total target.

The official sources maintained that 68 percent (309,000 acres) of wheat was cultivated in Multan.

Similarly, 87 (365,300 acres) percent in Lodhran, 68 % (372,165 acres) in Khanewal, and 71 percent (325,721 acres) in Vehari. The sources stated that the wheat cultivation drive was in progress at a rapid pace and hopefully the set target would be achieved. The farmers are being approached by the department. Awareness sessions are being organized regularly to motivate the farmers. The cultivation of wheat is of very much importance to address issues of food security in the country.

