Multan division achieves 98% wheat sowing target

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Division has achieved 98 percent wheat sowing target and the campaign was heading forward with rapid pace.

According to official sources, the divisional administration set target 1,878,000 acres in all four districts including Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari. So far, wheat has been cultivated at 1,839,186 acres which is 98 percent of the total target. The official sources maintained that 101 percent (458,632) wheat was cultivated in Multan.

Similarly, 99.64 (419,500 acres) percent in Lodhran, 96.90 (530,028 acres) in Khanewal and 93.66 percent (430,848 acres) in Vehari.

The sources stated that the wheat cultivation drive was in progress with rapid pace and hopefully the cultivation target would exceed the set target. The farmers are being approached by the department for further cultivation as maximum cultivation would help achieve food security. Awareness sessions are being organized regularly to motivate the farmers.