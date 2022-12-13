UrduPoint.com

Multan Division Achieves 98% Wheat Sowing Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Multan division achieves 98% wheat sowing target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Division has achieved 98 percent wheat sowing target and the campaign was heading forward with rapid pace.

According to official sources, the divisional administration set target 1,878,000 acres in all four districts including Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari. So far, wheat has been cultivated at 1,839,186 acres which is 98 percent of the total target. The official sources maintained that 101 percent (458,632) wheat was cultivated in Multan.

Similarly, 99.64 (419,500 acres) percent in Lodhran, 96.90 (530,028 acres) in Khanewal and 93.66 percent (430,848 acres) in Vehari.

The sources stated that the wheat cultivation drive was in progress with rapid pace and hopefully the cultivation target would exceed the set target. The farmers are being approached by the department for further cultivation as maximum cultivation would help achieve food security. Awareness sessions are being organized regularly to motivate the farmers.

Related Topics

Multan Progress Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All Wheat Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

33 minutes ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

44 minutes ago
 Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

2 hours ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

4 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.