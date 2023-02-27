UrduPoint.com

Multan Division Divided Into 10219 Blocks For Digital Census

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Multan division divided into 10219 blocks for digital census

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The first digital and seventh national census campaign will commence from the first of March as exactly 10219 blocks have been introduced in the Multan division for the purpose.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak here on Monday. The national census campaign will continue for one month.

The officials informed that Rs 34 billion had been earmarked for the countrywide census. This will be a paperless census and facilities like geotagging will be used. Commissioner Aamir Khattak stated that the key role of technology could not be denied in the ongoing era.

The census has a key role in determining the future needs of the country's population. It is an important tool for planning. A security officer will be accompanied by the enumerator team.

About security, Regional Police Officer Capt Retd Sohail Chaudhary informed that more than 5000 police officials would perform duties in the division. Foolproof security will be provided to the teams. About 5559 enumerators, 873 supervisors will perform duties, said Director Local Government Zahoor Bhutta. Every citizen will also find an opportunity to upload data by him/herself.

