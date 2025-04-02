Multan division excels in performance ranking

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Multan division has secured a remarkable position in the performance targets, set by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Following a thorough evaluation of the past three months' performance, districts within Multan division have been ranked among the top achievers.

Based on key performance indicators, Lodhran secured the first position among the 14 districts, categorised in the third group.

In the second group, comprising 18 districts, Khanewal claimed second place while Vehari stood third. Similarly, in the first group, which includes six major districts, Multan secured the third position.

The district rankings were determined based on population and size to ensure a fair assessment of performance.

Recognizing this outstanding achievement, Commissioner Multan, Aamir Karim Khan, congratulated all Deputy Commissioners and their teams, commending their dedication and hard work.