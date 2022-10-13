Multan division squad to leave for Lahore on Oct 23 to participate in Punjab games

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :399 members Multan division squad will leave for Lahore to participate in 73rd Punjab Games scheduled from October 24.

Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Thursday that the games will be held at Nishtar park sports complex Lahore which would continue by October 27.

He said that the 28 games of boys and eight games of girls will be held as teams from 10 divisions across the province will participate.

As many as 399 members squad including players and officials from Multan division led by DSO Rana Nadeem Anjum would left for Lahore on October 23.

He said that the trials for the various games had already been conducted and players were directed to keep themselves physically fit for better game.

The male games included archery, athletics, badminton, hockey, gymnastics, squash, wrestling and others.

Similarly, girls games included archery, athletics badminton, hockey, cycling, squash, table tennis and volleyball.