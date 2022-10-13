UrduPoint.com

Multan Division Squad To Leave For Lahore On Oct 23 To Participate In Punjab Games

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Multan division squad to leave for Lahore on Oct 23 to participate in Punjab games

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :399 members Multan division squad will leave for Lahore to participate in 73rd Punjab Games scheduled from October 24.

Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Thursday that the games will be held at Nishtar park sports complex Lahore which would continue by October 27.

He said that the 28 games of boys and eight games of girls will be held as teams from 10 divisions across the province will participate.

As many as 399 members squad including players and officials from Multan division led by DSO Rana Nadeem Anjum would left for Lahore on October 23.

He said that the trials for the various games had already been conducted and players were directed to keep themselves physically fit for better game.

The male games included archery, athletics, badminton, hockey, gymnastics, squash, wrestling and others.

Similarly, girls games included archery, athletics badminton, hockey, cycling, squash, table tennis and volleyball.

Related Topics

Hockey Tennis Squash Lahore Multan Sports Punjab Cycling Badminton Male October From

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.