Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) Bahawalpur Issues Load-shedding Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 01:16 PM

Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) Bahawalpur office has issued schedule for carrying out load-shedding in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) Bahawalpur office has issued schedule for carrying out load-shedding in Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued here, electricity supply from feeders including City-1, City-2 and Satellite Town will remain suspended on August 2 at time from 08 am to 10 am and from Bahawalpur Trade Center feeder, Dera Izzat feeder and Al-Sadique feeder at time from 10 am to 12 noon.

Electricity supply will remain suspended from Al-Farid feeder on August 05 from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm. Electricity supply will also remain suspended from feeders including Gaddan, National Park, Abbasnagar and Blue Star on August 07 at time from 6 am to 12:30 pm.

