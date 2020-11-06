UrduPoint.com
Multan Electric Power Company Catch 103 Power Pilferers

Multan Electric Power Company catch 103 power pilferers

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 103 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 103 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 93,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 1.7 million was imposed as fine on power Pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

More Stories From Pakistan

