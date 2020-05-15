Multan Electric Power Company CEO presents assistance cheques to victim families of electricity pole fell incident

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Tahir Mahmood Friday visited Sadiqabad and met with families of two kids who died after electricity pole fell on them and presented Rs one million cheques to each family

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Tahir Mahmood Friday visited Sadiqabad and met with families of two kids who died after electricity pole fell on them and presented Rs one million cheques to each family.

The CEO presented the cheques to victim families under the directions of Secretary Power division Irfan Ali.

He also condoled with the bereaved families over sad demise of two kids due to electricity pole fell and offered fateha.

Speaking on this occasion, the CEO said the financial assistance could not be the alternate of precious lives.

He said that Ministry of energy and MEPCO administration was stood with bereaved families during this testing time.

The CEO said he has issued orders to identify the dangerous places across the region including Awami colony Sadiqabad and its maintenance for safety of company staff, consumers and common citizens. He said the work has been initiated on war footing in this regard.

He said the work on low tension scheme for replacing deteriorated electric poles and wires at Awami colony Sadiqabad.

On this occasion, GM Operation Tariq Mahmood, GM Technical Khalid Ali Chishti and other officials were present.