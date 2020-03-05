Multan Electric Power Company decides to disconnect connections of 50 top defaulters

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has decided to disconnect the electricity connections of 50 top defaulters

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has decided to disconnect the electricity connections of 50 top defaulters.

According to MEPCO spokesman, the initiative was being taken under the directions of ministry of energy (Power Division) as per notification, all distribution companies were directed to disconnect the electricity connections of 50 big defaulters.

Following the directions, MEPCO has decided to disconnect the electricity connections of 50 top defaulters as over Rs 30 million dues pending on them.

The big defaulters included Shoaib paper Mills with pending dues of Rs 550,541, Rs 605,255 on Muhammad Irfan, Rs 735,681 on Tufail Ahmed, 681,988 Taj ice factory and others.

Chief executive officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood has ordered to disconnect the electricity connections of these defaulters as early as possible and not restored electricity supply till submission of electricity dues.