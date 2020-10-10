Multan Electric Power Company extends services of contractual staff

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Authority has extended the services of officials and employees working on contract till September-30,2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Authority has extended the services of officials and employees working on contract till September-30,2021.

According to office orders issued by Deputy Director HRM Mepco Headquarters, Wajahat Bucha, the services of officials and employees of all category who serving on contract basis across the region were extended for one year after approval from board of directors.

Meanwhile, the Mepco teams have nabbed 127 power pilferers across the region in a day and imposed Rs three million fine over stealing 292,000 electricity units. FIRs were also got lodged against three of them.