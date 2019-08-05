UrduPoint.com
Multan Electric Power Company Four XENs Transferred

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:48 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) transferred four Executive Engineers (XENs) and posted them at different stations.

A spokesperson said on Monday that XEN Oerations Layyah, M Naeem was transferred and posted as Deputy Manager (Technical) Muzaffargarh Circle, replacing Munsif Ali Leghari, who had been appointed as XEN SS&T Muzaffargarh.

XEN SS&T Muzaffargarh, Bilal Khan was posted as XEN Operations Layyah while Deputy Manager Procurement, Khalid Mehmood Ismail had been given additional charge of XEN T&I at MEPCO headquarters, he stated.

