Multan Electric Power Company Four XENs Transferred
Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:48 PM
The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) transferred four Executive Engineers (XENs) and posted them at different stations
A spokesperson said on Monday that XEN Oerations Layyah, M Naeem was transferred and posted as Deputy Manager (Technical) Muzaffargarh Circle, replacing Munsif Ali Leghari, who had been appointed as XEN SS&T Muzaffargarh.
XEN SS&T Muzaffargarh, Bilal Khan was posted as XEN Operations Layyah while Deputy Manager Procurement, Khalid Mehmood Ismail had been given additional charge of XEN T&I at MEPCO headquarters, he stated.