Multan Electric Power Company held 21306 power pilferers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company MEPCO ) teams raided during ongoing drive against power pilferers under and imposed Rs 655 million fine on 21306 power pilferers across the region.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood directed the SDOs to raid against power pilferers by constituting teams and lodged cases against power pilferers.

He said that power pilferers are guilty of the nation and should be dealt with iron hands.

The teams recovered Rs 36 million from power pilferers.

CEO expressed these views during checking of teams deputed for crackdown against power pilferers in Khanewal. He made checking of teams in various areas of Khanewal and Peerowal and hailed the performance of the teams.