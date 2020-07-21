UrduPoint.com
Multan Electric Power Company Holds 200 Electricity Thieves In A Day

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:11 PM

Multan Electric Power Company holds 200 electricity thieves in a day

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 200 electricity thieves during different raids in last 24 hours in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 200 electricity thieves during different raids in last 24 hours in south Punjab.

According to official sources, different teams of MEPCO raided in various areas and traced 200 electricity thieves.

The thieves were involved in pilfering 350,000 electricity units. They were imposed fine Rs 6.3 millions. The teams also got cases registered against 12 thieves. The pilferers includes domestic, commercial and tubewell consumers.

