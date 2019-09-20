UrduPoint.com
Multan Electric Power Company Installs 2,236 Transformers During 2019-20

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:19 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) installed 2,236 transformers during the current fiscal year in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) installed 2,236 transformers during the current fiscal year in the region.

According to the Mepco sources, the transformers of various capacity were being installed for upgradation of distribution system and provision of new connections to consumers. A total strength of transformers of the region has reached 171,368.

The transformers, including one of 10 KVA, 1,326 of 25 KVA, 810 of 50 KVA, 64 of 100 KVA, 29 of 200 KVA, three of 400 KVA and two transformer of 630 KVA have been installed during the current fiscal year.

The Mepco installed 297 transformers in Multan circle, 63 in DG Khan, 399 in Vehari, 366 in Bahawalpur, 333 in Sahiwal, 111 in Rahim Yar Khan, 162 in Muzaffargarh, 231 in Bahawalnagar and 274 transformers had been installed in Khanewal circle, the Mepco sources added.

