Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) award punishments to four officials/employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to award punishments to four officials/ employees including dismissing one official while deciding departmental cases.

Taking acting under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978, Muhammad Shahid Jameel, senior store keeper attached at MEPCO Headquarters has been dismissed from his job after the allegations were proved in the case during his posting at 132KV warehouse Khanewal road, Multan and ordered recovery of Rs 2,32,553 while ordered to stop the annual increments of Assistant manager material management 132KV warehouse Muhammad Faisal Maqbool for two years and to recovery of as many rupees from him for the damages caused to the company.

Similarly, the annual increment of store helper Muhammad Tariq has been stopped for one year in a case during posting in 132KV warehouse Khanewal road.

One year demotion in current scale punishment was also awarded to driver industrial estate subdivision Fakhar Zaman in a case during posting in Musa Pak division.