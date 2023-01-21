UrduPoint.com

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Completes Five ABC Laying Projects

Published January 21, 2023

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed five air bundle cable (ABC) laying projects to reduce electrocution incidents, power theft, and reduction in line loss ratio across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed five air bundle cable (ABC) laying projects to reduce electrocution incidents, power theft, and reduction in line loss ratio across the region.

ABC cable has been laid at a cost of over Rs 2.

1 in narrow streets and markets of the inner city of Bahawalpur and DG Khan under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

Project Director Construction MEPCO Sohail Bashir said that the ABC cable laying project was completed at a cost of Rs 285,000 in Basti Yaran.

Similarly, the various ABC laying projects were completed in Multan and DG Khan areas.

